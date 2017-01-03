Ugo Rondinone's 2015 "vocabulary of solitude"
For Cincinnati's visual arts scene, 2017 is the year to send in the clowns. With great anticipation, the Contemporary Arts Center is preparing to open the Swiss-born, New York-based artist Ugo Rondinone's Once Upon a Time exhibit on May 5. This is the show, much talked about since first announced last summer, that features 47 life-size contemplative clown sculptures dominating a space surrounded by vibrantly Technicolor-like, fluorescent painted colors.
