Ugo Rondinone's 2015 "vocabulary of solitude"

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

For Cincinnati's visual arts scene, 2017 is the year to send in the clowns. With great anticipation, the Contemporary Arts Center is preparing to open the Swiss-born, New York-based artist Ugo Rondinone's Once Upon a Time exhibit on May 5. This is the show, much talked about since first announced last summer, that features 47 life-size contemplative clown sculptures dominating a space surrounded by vibrantly Technicolor-like, fluorescent painted colors.

Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

