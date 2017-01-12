Traffic on the Cincinnati end of Ohio...

Traffic on the Cincinnati end of Ohio 32 often is congested near the city.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

If you are heading west out of the Mid-Ohio Valley, chances are you are going to make at least part of the journey on Ohio 32. A 181-mile stretch of four-lane highway that connects Belpre in the east, to the edge of Cincinnati in the west. The highway, officially called the James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway, was widened from two-lane roads over decades, slowly shortening the distance across the state as engineers removed hills and reshaped curves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr Suezanne 542
Liberals scum of the earth 1 hr and thats that 20
Barry Hussein Braggin 2 hr Bull Durham 4
News WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90 3 hr Christina 1
Obama Farewell 16 hr POPS 9
Thank You Obama Sat Proud American 1
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Fri Inneed 171
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,856 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC