Thousands rally, march in Ohio cities

Thousands of Ohioans have rallied and marched the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, many saying they felt the need to stand up for women's rights and the nation's diversity. People with a range of messages packed into Cincinnati's Washington Park to hear a series of speakers and to wave posters and banners.

