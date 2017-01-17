The smashed vehicle
Cincinnati police are on the lookout for a driver in a disastrous hit-and-run caught on tape Friday night. Surveillance video caught a blue car on Lester Road in Pleasant Ridge smacked by a speeding vehicle just before 9 p.m. The blue car was projected forward and what appears to be a dark colored SUV speeding away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|9 hr
|Injudgement
|562
|Liberals scum of the earth
|11 hr
|I used to be someone
|27
|Losers Demands
|20 hr
|Proud American
|1
|Barry Hussein Braggin
|20 hr
|Proud American
|11
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|Mon
|You know who Mike
|16
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Sherry
|73
|WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90
|Jan 15
|Christina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC