The smashed vehicle

10 hrs ago

Cincinnati police are on the lookout for a driver in a disastrous hit-and-run caught on tape Friday night. Surveillance video caught a blue car on Lester Road in Pleasant Ridge smacked by a speeding vehicle just before 9 p.m. The blue car was projected forward and what appears to be a dark colored SUV speeding away.

