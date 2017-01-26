The Latest: Ohio appeals order rejecting lethal drug process
The state is appealing a federal judge's decision that declared Ohio's new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three upcoming executions. Lawyers with the Ohio attorney general's office filed notice with a federal appeals court in Cincinnati Thursday afternoon following the judge's morning decision.
