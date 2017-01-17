The Devil Makes Three examines duality on most recent album, Redemption & Ruin
For nearly 15 years, The Devil Makes Three has blended Bluegrass, Folk, Country, Blues, Rockabilly and whatever else bubbles to the surface and applied them liberally to its songwriting ethic. The resulting incendiary cross-pollination of old-time tradition and contemporary invention has been translated by the trio - guitarist Pete Bernhard, upright bassist Lucia Turino and guitarist/tenor banjoist Cooper McBean - into its estimable catalog of studio and live recordings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|561
|Liberals scum of the earth
|2 hr
|I used to be someone
|27
|Losers Demands
|11 hr
|Proud American
|1
|Barry Hussein Braggin
|11 hr
|Proud American
|11
|Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13)
|19 hr
|You know who Mike
|16
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Sherry
|73
|WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90
|Sun
|Christina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC