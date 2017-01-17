The Devil Makes Three examines dualit...

The Devil Makes Three examines duality on most recent album, Redemption & Ruin

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

For nearly 15 years, The Devil Makes Three has blended Bluegrass, Folk, Country, Blues, Rockabilly and whatever else bubbles to the surface and applied them liberally to its songwriting ethic. The resulting incendiary cross-pollination of old-time tradition and contemporary invention has been translated by the trio - guitarist Pete Bernhard, upright bassist Lucia Turino and guitarist/tenor banjoist Cooper McBean - into its estimable catalog of studio and live recordings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr I used to be someone 561
Liberals scum of the earth 2 hr I used to be someone 27
Losers Demands 11 hr Proud American 1
Barry Hussein Braggin 11 hr Proud American 11
Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13) 19 hr You know who Mike 16
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) Mon Sherry 73
News WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90 Sun Christina 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC