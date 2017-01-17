The Devil Makes Three examines duality on most recent album, Redemption & Ruin

For nearly 15 years, The Devil Makes Three has blended Bluegrass, Folk, Country, Blues, Rockabilly and whatever else bubbles to the surface and applied them liberally to its songwriting ethic. The resulting incendiary cross-pollination of old-time tradition and contemporary invention has been translated by the trio - guitarist Pete Bernhard, upright bassist Lucia Turino and guitarist/tenor banjoist Cooper McBean - into its estimable catalog of studio and live recordings.

