Tetzlaff tackles Bartok in jaw-dropping display with CSO
Tetzlaff tackles Bartok in jaw-dropping display with CSO There's something awe-inspiring about witnessing a musician go to the extreme limits of his instrument. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jIA3Ua That was the case in Friday's Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra concert, when the phenomenal German violinist Christian Tetzlaff tackled Bartok's Violin Concerto No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sabotage and Treason
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|17
|NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
|2 hr
|pgh
|2
|1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Susie Witherspoon
|28
|Women Demand Respect
|11 hr
|Thomas cousin
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Withrow High School
|17 hr
|Blockwatch Boy
|4
|liberty nurseing home of colerain
|Sat
|Baby Boomer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC