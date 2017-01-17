Swastikas, racist graffiti painted on Cincinnati high school
Swastikas and racist graffiti were found on a high school building Sunday morning, leading parents and a state representative to call for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine to open an investigation into the incident, reports say. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer , the graffiti on Withrow University High School used slurs for blacks and homosexuals, and the word "Trump" also was painted on the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|40 min
|Linda Lou
|37
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|tommy j
|15
|Withrow High School
|16 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Women Demand Respect
|17 hr
|In the know
|14
|Women with Self Esteem Issues or Mental Illness
|18 hr
|POPS
|3
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|23 hr
|POPS
|584
|Kroger closing in Walnut Hills
|Sun
|jimmy j
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC