Swastikas, racist graffiti painted on Cincinnati high school

Swastikas and racist graffiti were found on a high school building Sunday morning, leading parents and a state representative to call for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine to open an investigation into the incident, reports say. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer , the graffiti on Withrow University High School used slurs for blacks and homosexuals, and the word "Trump" also was painted on the school.

