Support grows to close Cincinnati Pol...

Support grows to close Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters by May

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Councilmen Charlie Winburn and Wendell Young walk out of Cincinnati Police District 5 after touring it with the police union president in December. They called it "deplorable" and want to fast track closing it by May. A FOX19 NOW Investigation into conditions and health concerns at Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters could result in the city closing the building within the next few months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 2 hr Betty Atkinson 29
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 3 hr WHAT 512
Liberals scum of the earth 18 hr POPS 16
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 18 hr POPS 42
Obama Farewell 19 hr American Man 3
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 23 hr EricCartmanAuthor... 12
Custom Lifestyle Designs Wed Greg Pollitt 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC