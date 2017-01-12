Support grows to close Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters by May
Councilmen Charlie Winburn and Wendell Young walk out of Cincinnati Police District 5 after touring it with the police union president in December. They called it "deplorable" and want to fast track closing it by May. A FOX19 NOW Investigation into conditions and health concerns at Cincinnati Police District 5 headquarters could result in the city closing the building within the next few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
