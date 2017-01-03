Stage Door: Four Things That Will Fade Away Quickly

Don't miss out on "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," The Second City's "Holidazed & Confused Revue," event cinema presentation "The Entertainer" and a "trueNature"-themed installment of trueTheatre. It's a shame that the touring production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is onstage at the Aronoff only until Sunday.

