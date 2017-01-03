Sound Advice: Orgy with Powerman 5000, Death Valley High and Knee High Fox

Electro Rock band Orgy entered the public consciousness in the late '90s with its harrowing, hard-hitting cover of "Blue Monday," a 1983 hit by legendary Electro Pop group New Order. Fronted by enigmatic frontman Jay Gordon, Orgy caught the attention of Korn singer Jonathan Davis, who signed the band to his Reprise-distributed Elementree Records and released Orgy's debut album, Candyass , in 1998.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.