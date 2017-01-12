Sound Advice: Muuy Biien with Leggy
Muuy Biien is one of those rare bands that somehow forces its listeners to remember and revel in the past while simultaneously planting them firmly in the ever-present now and also making them think furtively about a future that seems to have been revealed only to them. It would be a pretty impressive feat for a road- and studio-hardened band that has been plying its trade for a decade or more, but Muuy Biien has been performing this musical sleight of hand for less than half that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
