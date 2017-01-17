Sound Advice: Frank Turner & The Slee...

Sound Advice: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Murder By Death, ...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The title of Frank Turner's latest album, Positive Songs for Negative People , could be needlepointed into a sampler to exemplify his personal and professional philosophy. Through six albums with the Sleeping Souls, his gifted and almost supernaturally talented backing band, Turner has used his energetic Folk Punk style to bear witness to some of life's most tragic situations, like addiction, suicide, poverty and loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 6 min Patricia Lavigne 32
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 1 hr southern at heart 567
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 2 hr AmericanWomyn 13
No rules for Trumpet 3 hr AmericanWomyn 2
Barry Hussein Braggin 3 hr columbo 12
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 3 hr AmericanWomyn 43
Losers Demands 3 hr I used to be someone 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,147 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC