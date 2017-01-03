Sound Advice: Big Thief with Sam Evian
One sure way to get everyone to consider the possibility that your debut album is a masterpiece is to give it that title, which is exactly the strategy that Brooklyn-based Big Thief chose for its recorded introduction to the world. And while Masterpiece might not be the monumental album that all of Big Thief's work is ultimately yard-sticked against, it may well be one of the best Indie Folk albums of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|7 hr
|I used to be someone
|455
|Liberals scum of the earth
|9 hr
|I used to be someone
|13
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|Kay
|164
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|16 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|16 hr
|Hello
|11
|Bad police chief
|16 hr
|Hello
|14
|Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river
|16 hr
|Hello
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC