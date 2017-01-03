Sound Advice: Big Thief with Sam Evian

One sure way to get everyone to consider the possibility that your debut album is a masterpiece is to give it that title, which is exactly the strategy that Brooklyn-based Big Thief chose for its recorded introduction to the world. And while Masterpiece might not be the monumental album that all of Big Thief's work is ultimately yard-sticked against, it may well be one of the best Indie Folk albums of this year.

