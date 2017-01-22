Smokey Robinson sprinkles Motown magi...

Smokey Robinson sprinkles Motown magic over sold-out crowd

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Fire followed Smokey Robinson to the stage of the Taft Theatre Saturday night when the Motown legend made his debut with the Cincinnati Pops. Smokey Robinson sprinkles Motown magic over sold-out crowd Fire followed Smokey Robinson to the stage of the Taft Theatre Saturday night when the Motown legend made his debut with the Cincinnati Pops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 56 min Nancy Radcliffe 36
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 6 hr tommy j 15
Withrow High School 14 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Women Demand Respect 15 hr In the know 14
Women with Self Esteem Issues or Mental Illness 17 hr POPS 3
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 21 hr POPS 584
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills Sun jimmy j 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC