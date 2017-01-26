Shootings, homicides down double digits in 2016
Shootings and homicides are down by double digits. Cincinnati police have newer, better vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kasich
|1 hr
|Proud American
|1
|Clicklist @ Delhi Kroger
|2 hr
|Really
|2
|Everything But The House auction bidders
|2 hr
|Outta Here
|6
|Women Demand Respect
|2 hr
|Proud American
|28
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|7 hr
|Injudgement
|587
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|17 hr
|Mary
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC