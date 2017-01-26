Shedding light on CAM's secret tower
That's what Cameron Kitchin, the director of the Cincinnati Art Museum since 2014, was told - in so many words - when he first spied the secret tower that's part of the museum's complex. "I asked on my tour, seeing all the various spaces created by these buildings, if I could get to the tower and see it," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|18 min
|Lauren
|42
|Women Demand Respect
|2 hr
|Bull Durham
|30
|Clicklist @ Delhi Kroger
|2 hr
|thomas
|3
|Kasich
|2 hr
|thomas
|2
|Everything But The House auction bidders
|5 hr
|Outta Here
|6
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|10 hr
|Injudgement
|587
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC