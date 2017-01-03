Sentencing Monday for woman convicted...

Sentencing Monday for woman convicted of murdering her mother

10 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A woman is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for murdering her 61-year-old mother while trying to rob her home in 2015. Nikole Flagg is set to appear at 8:30 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Martin.

