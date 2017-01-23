Riverbend, PNC Pavilion add several musical acts Mark your calendars: Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley will perform in Cincinnati. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2klsvqF Tim McGraw pulled his "Shotgun Rider" tour into Riverbend Music Center, Aug. 1 with country artists Chase Bryant and Billy Currington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.