Ringling Bros. adds final performance in Cincinnati
The circus will be in town at US Bank Arena for the last time March 10th through the 19th, and just added a final performance on Sunday, March 19 at 5 p.m. There will be 13 performances in total.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo...
|29 min
|I used to be someone
|12
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|47 min
|Santa Maria
|590
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,793
|worthless
|2 hr
|dooped
|1
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|6 hr
|Joleen
|53
|Selfishness
|12 hr
|Proud American
|1
|NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
|13 hr
|Retired Referee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC