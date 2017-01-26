Rhoden family member arrested on drug...

Rhoden family member arrested on drug trafficking charges

12 hrs ago

Josh Rhoden, 38, faces a felony drug trafficking charge and John McJunkin, 63, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of drugs. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer , Josh Rhoden is the second cousin of Christopher Rhoden, 40, whom was one of the eight family members killed.

