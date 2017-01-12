Retrial in traffic stop shooting will...

Retrial in traffic stop shooting will have new prosecutors

There will be a new prosecution team for the retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder for shooting an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop, the county prosecutor said Friday. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said he and his two assistant prosecutors in the first trial are off the case and assistant prosecutors Stacey DeGraffenreid and Seth Tieger will take over for Ray Tensing's new trial, set for May 25. A jury deadlocked in November in the first trial.

