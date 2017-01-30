Rate hikes coming to downtown parking garages
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black Monday announced Monday new monthly rates for six of the city's 10 garages starting March 1 and warned rates will be hiked again. The money, he said, is needed to make improvements to the parking structures and lots, with an eye on extending their life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo...
|16 min
|G Gordan liddy
|1
|Sabotage and Treason
|1 hr
|Proud American
|18
|Women Demand Respect
|2 hr
|Doctor knows best
|49
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,787
|NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
|15 hr
|pgh
|2
|1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Susie Witherspoon
|28
|Withrow High School
|Sun
|Blockwatch Boy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC