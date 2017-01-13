Queen City Brewery in Cincinnati open...

Queen City Brewery in Cincinnati opens in Blue Ash

16 hrs ago

Queen City Brewery of Cincinnati opened December 30, 2016 in Blue Ash. They brew the James Nut Brown, 7 Hills Highlander Scotch Ale, Hall of Justice IPA and the Dark Knigh P.A., a black IPA.

