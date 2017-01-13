Queen City Brewery in Cincinnati opens in Blue Ash
Queen City Brewery of Cincinnati opened December 30, 2016 in Blue Ash. They brew the James Nut Brown, 7 Hills Highlander Scotch Ale, Hall of Justice IPA and the Dark Knigh P.A., a black IPA.
