Protesters fight for Obamacare at Cin...

Protesters fight for Obamacare at Cincinnati rally

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Thousands of people around the country showed support for President Barack Obama's healthcare law during "Day of Action" rallies on Sunday,. One of the rallies was held in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals scum of the earth 39 min Nicole2002 24
Losers Demands 3 hr Proud American 1
Barry Hussein Braggin 3 hr Proud American 11
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 6 hr Moaner1296 559
Dyersburg, Tn. Kroger Manager Mike Stevens (Jan '13) 11 hr You know who Mike 16
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) 22 hr Sherry 73
News WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90 Sun Christina 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC