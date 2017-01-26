Pro-gun demonstrators brandish weapons at UC
Tim Denton is not a student at the University of Cincinnati, but wanted to be a billboard for gun rights on a campus he feels is largely unwelcoming of firearms on school grounds. Activists were spotted on University of Cincinnati's campus equipped with weapons demonstrating their right to bare arms this week.
