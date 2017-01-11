Pounds of meth concealed in statue intercepted in Cincinnati
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say customs officers in Cincinnati intercepted more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed inside a statue of a snail. Authorities say the package, which came from Mexico and was labeled "Mexican stone crafts," contained a decorative snail statue that exhibited "interior anomalies" during an X-ray inspection on Dec. 30. Customs officers drilled a hole into the statue and found 53 pounds of a white crystalline powder that tested positive for meth.
