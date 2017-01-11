Pounds of meth concealed in statue in...

Pounds of meth concealed in statue intercepted in Cincinnati

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say customs officers in Cincinnati intercepted more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed inside a statue of a snail. Authorities say the package, which came from Mexico and was labeled "Mexican stone crafts," contained a decorative snail statue that exhibited "interior anomalies" during an X-ray inspection on Dec. 30. Customs officers drilled a hole into the statue and found 53 pounds of a white crystalline powder that tested positive for meth.

