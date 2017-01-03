Police: Officer crashes cruiser, goes...

Police: Officer crashes cruiser, goes to hospital as precaution

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Cincinnati police officer wrecked his cruiser on a wet road overnight and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police officials said early Tuesday. The officer was on routine patrol when he lost control of his police vehicle in the 5600 block of Ridge Road about 2:30 a.m., according to Schofield.

