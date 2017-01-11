Police donate vacation money for offi...

Police donate vacation money for officer whose bagpipes were stolen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The local police union established a vacation fund this week for a member of a local honor guard unit whose bagpipes were recently stolen as a way to thank him for all he does for the law enforcement community. Mariemont Police Officer Stephen Watt's bagpipes, uniform, momentos, badge and off-duty handgun were stolen out of his car late last month while he and his children were at Playhouse in the Park in Mount Adams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melania Trump a Tranny??? (Jun '16) 19 min POPS 42
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 32 min POPS 503
Obama Farewell 1 hr American Man 3
tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz 5 hr EricCartmanAuthor... 12
Custom Lifestyle Designs 9 hr Greg Pollitt 1
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Tue Need H 168
Liberals scum of the earth Tue Nicole2002 15
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC