Police donate vacation money for officer whose bagpipes were stolen

The local police union established a vacation fund this week for a member of a local honor guard unit whose bagpipes were recently stolen as a way to thank him for all he does for the law enforcement community. Mariemont Police Officer Stephen Watt's bagpipes, uniform, momentos, badge and off-duty handgun were stolen out of his car late last month while he and his children were at Playhouse in the Park in Mount Adams.

