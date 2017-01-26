Police: 3 children hurt when van crashes into bus
Cincinnati Police said Vincent Hillman, 55, was driving a minivan when he struck the back of a Queen City Metro bus. Three children, ages 7, 8, and 9, were not wearing seat belts, according to investigators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sabotage and Treason
|4 hr
|I used to be someone
|17
|NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
|5 hr
|pgh
|2
|1950's-1960's STRATFORD MANOR / EASTWOOD VILLAGE (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Susie Witherspoon
|28
|Women Demand Respect
|14 hr
|Thomas cousin
|47
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Withrow High School
|21 hr
|Blockwatch Boy
|4
|liberty nurseing home of colerain
|Sat
|Baby Boomer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC