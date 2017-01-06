Picks from the underground: Jan. 6-7
Picks from the underground: Jan. 6-7 Here are some recommendations for your weekend in entertainment from the local music and arts scene. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jcOZtk Saturday: A few of the best of Cincinnati's jam bands team up for Reggae Resolution night to kick off the new year with a super-chill groove at Bogart's.
