Our Daily Bread reopens one week after deadly shooting

Since that day, the agency has been closed in order to provide trauma counseling to staff and implement new security features to help prevent future violence. Police said Robert Jacobs, 43, walked into the soup kitchen on Race Street last week and shot two guests while others stood in line for breakfast.

