Our Daily Bread reopens one week after deadly shooting
Since that day, the agency has been closed in order to provide trauma counseling to staff and implement new security features to help prevent future violence. Police said Robert Jacobs, 43, walked into the soup kitchen on Race Street last week and shot two guests while others stood in line for breakfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Hussein Braggin
|6 min
|columbo
|8
|Liberals scum of the earth
|7 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|23
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|10 hr
|POPS
|552
|WWII Navy Seabee awarded high school diploma at 90
|20 hr
|Christina
|1
|Obama Farewell
|Sat
|POPS
|9
|Thank You Obama
|Sat
|Proud American
|1
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Inneed
|171
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC