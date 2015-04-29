Ohio urging police agencies to meet n...

Ohio urging police agencies to meet new statewide standards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, center, joined by state Public Safety Director John Born, right, and former state Sen. Nina Turner, left, announces a plan to establish the first-ever statewide police standards for the proper use of force, recruiting and hiring, during a Statehouse news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Born says the hope is that Ohio law enforcement agencies employing about two-thirds of all officers will adopt the standards by a March 2017 deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Farewell 2 hr POPS 9
Barry Hussein Braggin 3 hr POPS 3
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 4 hr I used to be someone 540
Liberals scum of the earth 16 hr Briscoe Darling 18
Thank You Obama 17 hr Proud American 1
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Fri Inneed 171
Review: Presidential Moving Services Fri Carla 31
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,918,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC