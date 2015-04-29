Ohio urging police agencies to meet new statewide standards

In this April 29, 2015, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, center, joined by state Public Safety Director John Born, right, and former state Sen. Nina Turner, left, announces a plan to establish the first-ever statewide police standards for the proper use of force, recruiting and hiring, during a Statehouse news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Born says the hope is that Ohio law enforcement agencies employing about two-thirds of all officers will adopt the standards by a March 2017 deadline.

