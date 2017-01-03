Ohio couple with small children charg...

Ohio couple with small children charged after overdosing

Police say a married couple has been charged with child endangering after overdosing in front of their two small children at a White Castle restaurant in Southwest Ohio. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports police say 37-year-old Marc Williams and 28-year-old Jessica Williams, of Lebanon, had to be revived after overdosing on heroin Friday at a White Castle in Sharonville with a 3-year-old and 9-month-old at their table.

