Ohio couple with small children charged after overdosing

Police say a married couple has been charged with child endangering after overdosing in front of their two small children at a White Castle restaurant in Southwest Ohio. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports police say 37-year-old Marc Williams and 28-year-old Jessica Williams, of Lebanon, had to be revived after overdosing on heroin Friday at a White Castle in Sharonville with a 3-year-old and 9-month-old at their table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.