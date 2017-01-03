Ohio couple with small children charged after overdosing
Police say a married couple has been charged with child endangering after overdosing in front of their two small children at a White Castle restaurant in Southwest Ohio. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports police say 37-year-old Marc Williams and 28-year-old Jessica Williams, of Lebanon, had to be revived after overdosing on heroin Friday at a White Castle in Sharonville with a 3-year-old and 9-month-old at their table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|4 hr
|POPS
|480
|Bengal fan using bathroom in Ohio river
|5 hr
|POPS
|5
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|Sat
|BeenThereDoneThat
|164
|Liberals scum of the earth
|Fri
|POPS
|14
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Jan 4
|Hello
|11
|Bad police chief
|Jan 4
|Hello
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC