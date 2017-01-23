Ohio ballot initiative would give crime victims more rights
A proposed constitutional amendment would give Ohio victims of crime and their families the right to be heard and play a role in the sentencing of their assailants. Marsy's Law for Ohio organizers said they will submit 1,000 voter signatures and a summary of the proposed amendment today to the office of Attorney General Mike DeWine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Demand Respect
|8 hr
|Proud American
|20
|Liberals scum of the earth
|9 hr
|I used to be someone
|37
|Everything But The House auction bidders
|14 hr
|bargainhunter
|1
|Withrow High School
|Mon
|POPS
|2
|Women with Self Esteem Issues or Mental Illness
|Mon
|POPS
|4
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Mon
|Linda Lou
|37
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Mon
|tommy j
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC