Ohio ballot initiative would give crime victims more rights

A proposed constitutional amendment would give Ohio victims of crime and their families the right to be heard and play a role in the sentencing of their assailants. Marsy's Law for Ohio organizers said they will submit 1,000 voter signatures and a summary of the proposed amendment today to the office of Attorney General Mike DeWine.

