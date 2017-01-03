Officials renew efforts to solve kill...

Officials renew efforts to solve killing of pregnant mother

Brown County officials on Tuesday are expected to talk about their commitment to taking a fresh look at the Brittany Stykes homicide case. Police have said they thought they were responding to an accident in August 2013 when they got a report of a vehicle off the road in a wooded area in Ripley, about 45 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

