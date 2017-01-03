Off-duty officer arrested after dropping gun at Ohio theater

Authorities say an intoxicated off-duty Cincinnati police sergeant faces misdemeanor charges after prompting the evacuation of a southwest Ohio movie theater when she dropped a department-issued handgun in front of other patrons. Court records show 50-year-old Shauna Lambert has been charged with inducing panic and using weapons while intoxicated after the incident Friday night at a multiplex theater in Milford.

