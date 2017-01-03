Off-duty officer arrested after dropping gun at Ohio theater
Authorities say an intoxicated off-duty Cincinnati police sergeant faces misdemeanor charges after prompting the evacuation of a southwest Ohio movie theater when she dropped a department-issued handgun in front of other patrons. Court records show 50-year-old Shauna Lambert has been charged with inducing panic and using weapons while intoxicated after the incident Friday night at a multiplex theater in Milford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|4 hr
|I used to be someone
|477
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|BeenThereDoneThat
|164
|Liberals scum of the earth
|18 hr
|POPS
|14
|Elmwood Place or AKA Land of the Crackhead Dead (Jul '06)
|Thu
|Use to live in El...
|805
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|tRump Svkkkz D1kkkz
|Jan 4
|Hello
|11
|Bad police chief
|Jan 4
|Hello
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC