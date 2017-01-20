Oakley Olive Garden to open Jan. 23
Oakley Olive Garden to open Jan. 23 Cincinnati's newest Olive Garden restaurant will open on Jan. 23, bringing soup, salad and breadsticks to Oakley Station. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2k8W6U0 The 7,700-square-foot restaurant will accommodate more than 300 guests and will create more than 170 new jobs for the surrounding community.
