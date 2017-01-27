Night of Irish dancing and music coming to town
Night of Irish dancing and music coming to town Put on your dancing shoes. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jFZdTr The socks and sandals of two McGing Irish dancers are reflected in the floor of the Music Hall ballroom during the 34th annual Irish Ceili, sponsored by the Cincinnati Irish Cultural Society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women Demand Respect
|2 min
|POPS
|36
|Sabotage and Treason
|1 hr
|Proud American
|7
|Resist.
|7 hr
|IndivisibleGuide-com
|2
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|15 hr
|POPS
|588
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|20 hr
|Geo W
|51
|Clicklist @ Delhi Kroger
|Fri
|thomas j
|5
|Everything But The House auction bidders
|Fri
|Antique Store Man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC