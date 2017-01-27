Night of Irish dancing and music comi...

Night of Irish dancing and music coming to town

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Night of Irish dancing and music coming to town Put on your dancing shoes. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jFZdTr The socks and sandals of two McGing Irish dancers are reflected in the floor of the Music Hall ballroom during the 34th annual Irish Ceili, sponsored by the Cincinnati Irish Cultural Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Demand Respect 2 min POPS 36
Sabotage and Treason 1 hr Proud American 7
Resist. 7 hr IndivisibleGuide-com 2
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 15 hr POPS 588
Review: Presidential Moving Services 20 hr Geo W 51
Clicklist @ Delhi Kroger Fri thomas j 5
Everything But The House auction bidders Fri Antique Store Man 8
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,327,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC