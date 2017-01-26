NFL, legal future for Bengals' Jones under review
Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is trying to prove to those who will determine his future that he's making up for his latest mistakes in a career marked by legal troubles. His team, the NFL and a prosecutor all have decisions to make about Jones' discipline.
