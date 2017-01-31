New bar Bourbon House 1841 to open in...

New bar Bourbon House 1841 to open in Covington

13 hrs ago Read more: WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati

Bourbon House 1841 - the year references when the edifice was built - will feature more than 150 kinds of bourbons and specialize in bourbon flights when it opens in March at 522 Main St. Cincinnati native Dave Brumfield, a self-professed bourbon connoisseur, said he had been looking for a while to open a bourbon bar, specifically on that desirable stretch. When Main Bite closed at the end of 2016, Brumfield purchased the property and moved from Chicago to Newport to oversee construction and development.

