Multiple crews respond to report of fire at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

14 hrs ago

Initial emergency dispatches indicate a transformer fire was reported on the eighth floor of medical center located at 3333 Burnet Ave. about 4 a.m. The incident is described as a "4-alarm fire" due to the number of fire units dispatched to the scene. Multiple firetrucks stationed outside Childrens Hospital.

