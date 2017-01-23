Morning News: Women's march draws tho...

Morning News: Women's march draws thousands; Withrow High School...

Morning News: Women's march draws thousands; Withrow High School vandalized with racist graffiti; ACA repeal would cost 1 million Ohioans healthcare Vandals yesterday spray-painted a number of racist and anti-Semitic symbols on Withrow High School in Hyde Park. Those symbols were accompanied by the name "Trump."

