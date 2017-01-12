Morning News: Cranley grabs state Dem...

Morning News: Cranley grabs state Dem endorsement; city budget shortfall looms; GOP chips away at...

15 hrs ago

Cranley got the nod 73-3 at the state party's meeting in Columbus, even as his opponent Councilwoman Yvette Simpson asked the party's executive committee for an interview with them before they made their choice. Good morning all.

