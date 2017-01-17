Morning News: Councilman threatens to fire streetcar contractor Trapeze; residents continue fight against Duke Pipeline; companies fall short on job creation after state tax credits Following a rough meeting with the board of the Southern Ohio Regional Transit Authority earlier this week, Trapeze went before Cincinnati City Council's Major Transportation Committee yesterday. Trapeze, the company that provides the real-time displays for the streetcar, is on thin ice with city officials .

