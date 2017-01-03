Morning News: Council campaign kickof...

Morning News: Council campaign kickoff season; arrest made in Our...

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Council campaign kickoff season; arrest made in Our Daily Bread shooting; NKY saw 36 percent spike in overdoses last year Saint Elizabeth Medical Center's five emergency units used 1,568 doses of naloxone to revive overdose patients, a jump from 1,168 in 2015. The biggest spikes came in August, September and October, according to data from the hospital.

