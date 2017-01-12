Megabus offers more $1 seats as gas p...

Megabus offers more $1 seats as gas prices rise

Megabus has announced a Winter Flash Sale. Until Jan. 17, megabus.com will be offering more $1 seats between Cincinnati and Chicago on a first come first served basis.

Cincinnati, OH

