Mayor Cranley declares Cincinnati a sanctuary city

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley Monday officially declared the city of Cincinnati a sanctuary city saying we are "in the middle of a national moral crisis." The mayor's remarks come after the Friday signing of an executive order by President Donald Trump which temporarily halts the refugee program from seven predominately Muslim countries in the Middle East.

