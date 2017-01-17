Marchers gather on Fountain Square in remembrance of Martin Luther King, Jr.
As the country, and Cincinnati, continue to wrestle with deep divides around race, law enforcement and economics, and just days before the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump, this year's celebration of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King felt more urgent, centering around King's radical beliefs and the calls to action around racial and economic justice he made before his 1968 assassination.
