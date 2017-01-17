Machinery caused fire at Sun Chemical...

Machinery caused fire at Sun Chemical in Spring Grove Village

Dozens of emergency crews spent Thursday evening in Spring Grove Village at a chemical company after a fire broke out. The Cincinnati Fire Department was sent to Sun Chemical around 7 p.m. after a heavy piece of machinery caught on fire.

